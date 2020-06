Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

AVAILABLE MID JULY- BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 IN THE HEART OF HALLANDALE. SCREENED PORCH, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ADN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL TILE, NO CARPET, MINUTES AWAY FROM BEACH,SHOPPING PLAZA AND MORE. PEACEFUL COMPLEX. CONDO FEATURES POOL AND LAUNDRY ROOM. 1ST FLOOR ENTRY. SHOWINGS ONLY DURING WEEKDAYS