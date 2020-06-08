All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 AM

2500 Parkview Dr

2500 Parkview Drive · (954) 298-0406
Location

2500 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Three Islands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
valet service
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
valet service
Large corner unit in Olympus towers is available now. Enjoy stunning Intra-coastal and city views from this 2/2 condo. Every bedroom has a fabulous view along with spacious closets and organizers. The kitchen is large with plenty of counter space, open layout, and accent lighting. This beautiful beautiful condo has hardwood floors, high impact windows and extra large bathrooms for resort style living. Rental includes 3 flat screen TVs for your convenience. Olympus offers five star amenities including 24hour security, valet service, 2 community pools, fitness room and more. All within minutes to all major highways, restaurants and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Parkview Dr have any available units?
2500 Parkview Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Parkview Dr have?
Some of 2500 Parkview Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Parkview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Parkview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Parkview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Parkview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 2500 Parkview Dr offer parking?
No, 2500 Parkview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Parkview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Parkview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Parkview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Parkview Dr has a pool.
Does 2500 Parkview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2500 Parkview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Parkview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Parkview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Parkview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Parkview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
