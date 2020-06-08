2500 Parkview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool valet service

Large corner unit in Olympus towers is available now. Enjoy stunning Intra-coastal and city views from this 2/2 condo. Every bedroom has a fabulous view along with spacious closets and organizers. The kitchen is large with plenty of counter space, open layout, and accent lighting. This beautiful beautiful condo has hardwood floors, high impact windows and extra large bathrooms for resort style living. Rental includes 3 flat screen TVs for your convenience. Olympus offers five star amenities including 24hour security, valet service, 2 community pools, fitness room and more. All within minutes to all major highways, restaurants and beaches.