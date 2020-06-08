All apartments in Hallandale Beach
216 SW 9th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:19 AM

216 SW 9th St

216 Southwest 9th Street · (954) 667-4881
Location

216 Southwest 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Southwest Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd. Tenants will have access to the recently built 33 million dollar Peter Bluesten Park which allows access to all types of sports, swimming, picnic shelters, walking trails and much more! Minutes from the Aventura Hospital, Gulfstream, and easy to go to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Close to I-95 and brand new Posnack K-5 school just 2 blocks away. Available early August. Drive by now. WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 SW 9th St have any available units?
216 SW 9th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 SW 9th St have?
Some of 216 SW 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 SW 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
216 SW 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 SW 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 216 SW 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 216 SW 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 216 SW 9th St does offer parking.
Does 216 SW 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 SW 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 SW 9th St have a pool?
No, 216 SW 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 216 SW 9th St have accessible units?
No, 216 SW 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 SW 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 SW 9th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 SW 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 SW 9th St has units with air conditioning.
