216 SW 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Clean 2,2 back unit on the canal. Spacious layout with a nice area for dining. Brand new washer and Dryer and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Central AC. 2 parking spots with room for a 3rd. Tenants will have access to the recently built 33 million dollar Peter Bluesten Park which allows access to all types of sports, swimming, picnic shelters, walking trails and much more! Minutes from the Aventura Hospital, Gulfstream, and easy to go to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Close to I-95 and brand new Posnack K-5 school just 2 blocks away. Available early August. Drive by now. WILL GO FAST!