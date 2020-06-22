All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Find more places like 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd

2101 Atlantic Shores Boulevard · (786) 985-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hallandale Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2101 Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Three Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming and spacious furnished 2 bedrooms/1.5 baths unit in very well kept condo. Large living area has extra space for den/office, open kitchen, newer appliances, bathrooms are renovated. Unit has a lot of natural light, rent includes basic cable, water and comes with a small storage space. De Soto North community has beautiful green territory and is very secure; the pool is overlooking the canal, 2 tennis courts. Located in the heart of Three Islands , just across Joseph Scavo Park with jogging trail, children's playground, basketball court, etc. Just 2 minutes away from the beach, restaurants, shopping, etc. Available July 23th, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have any available units?
2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have?
Some of 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd offer parking?
No, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd has a pool.
Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art Square
401 Federal Hwy
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 BedroomsHallandale Beach Apartments with Move-in Specials
Hallandale Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHallandale Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity