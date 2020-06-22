2101 Atlantic Shores Blvd

Amenities

Charming and spacious furnished 2 bedrooms/1.5 baths unit in very well kept condo. Large living area has extra space for den/office, open kitchen, newer appliances, bathrooms are renovated. Unit has a lot of natural light, rent includes basic cable, water and comes with a small storage space. De Soto North community has beautiful green territory and is very secure; the pool is overlooking the canal, 2 tennis courts. Located in the heart of Three Islands , just across Joseph Scavo Park with jogging trail, children's playground, basketball court, etc. Just 2 minutes away from the beach, restaurants, shopping, etc. Available July 23th, 2020