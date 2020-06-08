2081 S Ocean Dr

Amenities
Beautifully furnished condo, 2 bed & 2 bath corner walking distance from the beach. Remodeled with tile throughout, LED Lights energy saving, hurricane impact windows, washer & dryer inside the unit, large bedrooms, walk-in closet, white cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Peaceful and Safe Garden Apartment with screened in balcony overlooking the pool area, watch beautiful sunsets, sunrises from the Balcony. Heated community pool. Conveniently to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Gulfstream Race Track & Casino, Minutes from all Shops, Aventura Mall & Restaurants. Short-term rent is available, 6 months minimum.