2030 S Ocean Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse sauna bbq/grill

Beautiful spacious one bedroom, one in a half bath condo in Hallandale beach. Amazing skyline views from an extra large balcony. The Parker Plaza Estates is a full service building. Ocean front property with heated pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ stations, gym, sauna, entertainment room. Building is centrally located Minutes to numerous fine dining restaurants , Gulf stream casino & Horse track, Aventura mall, Whole Foods, Target ,and Best Buy. Come enjoy what South Florida has to offer in this amazing building.