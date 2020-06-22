All apartments in Hallandale Beach
2030 S Ocean Dr.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:53 AM

2030 S Ocean Dr

2030 South Ocean Drive · (305) 984-6795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2030 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautiful spacious one bedroom, one in a half bath condo in Hallandale beach. Amazing skyline views from an extra large balcony. The Parker Plaza Estates is a full service building. Ocean front property with heated pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ stations, gym, sauna, entertainment room. Building is centrally located Minutes to numerous fine dining restaurants , Gulf stream casino & Horse track, Aventura mall, Whole Foods, Target ,and Best Buy. Come enjoy what South Florida has to offer in this amazing building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2030 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
2030 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2030 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 2030 S Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2030 S Ocean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2030 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 2030 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 2030 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2030 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2030 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 2030 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 2030 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 S Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 S Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 S Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

