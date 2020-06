2030 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED. OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS KITCHEN. PORCELAIN FLOORS. LARGE OPEN BALCONY. EXQUISITE CABINETRY & HARDWARE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. NEW KITCHEN. ALMOST ALL UNIT IS NEW. RENOVATION DESIGNER FURNISHED & DECORATED. YOU MUST SEE !!!!!FABULOUS UNIT. !!!!!DIRECTLY ON THE BEACH! GORGEOUS INTRACOASTAL & CITY VIEWS FROM THIS LARGE 1312 SQ FT CORNER UNIT ON THE 18 FLOOR . HIGH IMPACT WINDOWS, 2 FULL BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS. FURNISHED, RENT INCLUDES CABLE, HOT WATER, COOKING GAS, ELECTRICITY OF A/C & 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE. PRICED FOR A QUICK RENTAL. IT CAN BE RENTED SHORT TERM TOO .