Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Well-kept 1 bedroom/1 bath co-op right across the street from the ocean for such an attractive price! This is a 55+ community in Hallandale Beach. The building is conveniently located 20 minutes south of Fort Lauderdale International Airport and is a 10 minute drive to the Aventura Mall, the Hollywood Broadwalk and the Gulfstream Casino