1985 South Ocean Drive

South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. Large 2/2 corner unit available for seasonal rent beginning on December 1st. Enjoy beautiful Hallandale Beach and all the amenities that the Hemispheres has to offer such as 24hr. security, 2 pools, 2 Restaurants, Full service pool snack bar, 2 mini marts, tennis court, putting green, pool rooms, card rooms, 2 exercise rms, basket ball, bocci court, shuffle board, sauna room, massage room, courtesy bus and much more. Back ground check & interview required by management office. $1,500 bldg. deposit & $100 application fee must be paid upon signing lease along with one month security deposit to owner. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3560695 ]