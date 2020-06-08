All apartments in Hallandale Beach

Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
1950 South Ocean Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1950 South Ocean Drive

1950 South Ocean Drive · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1950 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
pool table
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
1950 South Ocean Drive Apt #HEMISPHERES COND, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. AMAZING PRICE!!! READY TO MOVE IN!! (FULL MONTH COMMISSION for TENANTS AGENT!) Enjoy the ocean breeze at this Mezzanine Level Unit featuring 1 Bedroom w/ 2nd smaller room CURRENTLY 2ND BEDROOM , can be office.. Walk-in closet in Master and spacious closet in living area (no balcony). This condo has private access to the beach, Oceanside and Bayside with a marina. Snack bar, 2 restaurants, 2 gyms, 2 kids pool, 2 heated pools, Billiards, Ping Pong, Lighted tennis courts(2), Basketball court, Hair salon, Mini market. The apartment is COMPLETELY FURNISHED W/new appliances, including AT&T optic fiber high speed Internet, cable with high def channels. (OWNER WILL HONOR 2ND YR LEASE WITH SAME PRICE).. RENT INCLUDES: WATER, INTERNET, CABLE. VERY LOW ELECTRICAL BILL -AVERAGE $50/MO.. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560714 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
1950 South Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hallandale Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1950 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1950 South Ocean Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1950 South Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1950 South Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1950 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 1950 South Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1950 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 South Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1950 South Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 1950 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1950 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 South Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1950 South Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
