Amenities
1950 South Ocean Drive Apt #HEMISPHERES COND, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. AMAZING PRICE!!! READY TO MOVE IN!! (FULL MONTH COMMISSION for TENANTS AGENT!) Enjoy the ocean breeze at this Mezzanine Level Unit featuring 1 Bedroom w/ 2nd smaller room CURRENTLY 2ND BEDROOM , can be office.. Walk-in closet in Master and spacious closet in living area (no balcony). This condo has private access to the beach, Oceanside and Bayside with a marina. Snack bar, 2 restaurants, 2 gyms, 2 kids pool, 2 heated pools, Billiards, Ping Pong, Lighted tennis courts(2), Basketball court, Hair salon, Mini market. The apartment is COMPLETELY FURNISHED W/new appliances, including AT&T optic fiber high speed Internet, cable with high def channels. (OWNER WILL HONOR 2ND YR LEASE WITH SAME PRICE).. RENT INCLUDES: WATER, INTERNET, CABLE. VERY LOW ELECTRICAL BILL -AVERAGE $50/MO.. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560714 ]