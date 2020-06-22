Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge gym parking pool table valet service

1945 South Ocean Drive Apt #OCEAN MARINE YAC, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Bright, spacious 1 bedroom with a den. Northern exposure with of the ocean, Intracoastal + city skyline. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. This 2007 condo offers resort style living with 24h security. Gym, concierge, billiards, business center, valet services and more. Assigned parking space and storage. Contact me at 754-201-0001 or at Cherylmarie.realtor@gmail.com today!! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3560709 ]