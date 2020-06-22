All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1945 South Ocean Drive

1945 South Ocean Drive · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1945 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit OCEAN MARINE YAC · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool table
valet service
1945 South Ocean Drive Apt #OCEAN MARINE YAC, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Bright, spacious 1 bedroom with a den. Northern exposure with of the ocean, Intracoastal + city skyline. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. This 2007 condo offers resort style living with 24h security. Gym, concierge, billiards, business center, valet services and more. Assigned parking space and storage. Contact me at 754-201-0001 or at Cherylmarie.realtor@gmail.com today!! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3560709 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
1945 South Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1945 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1945 South Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1945 South Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 South Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1945 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1945 South Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 1945 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1945 South Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 1945 South Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1945 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1945 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 South Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 South Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
