1936 S Ocean Dr

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Ocean Front Co-Op available for for year lease at this boutique oceanfront complex! Enjoy direct ocean views in this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit (however unit is on the first floor, so limited view). Spacious bedrooms and large closets. Large balcony overlooking the pool with amazing ocean views. Beautiful beach area, heated pool, social room, and common area laundry facility located on the premises. The building is clean and quiet with a pool that faces the ocean. Located right off A1-A Ocean Blvd and short distance of Hallandale’s best shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino. Close to FLL Airport. Direct beachfront access and prime oceanfront location makes Taromina Co-Op a very desirable place to call home. No Pets allowed.