1904 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court valet service

You will have a wonderful view in this indescribable condo, Ocean side, where you can wake up in the morning and go directly to the Beach or the Pool in 5 minutes. The unit is original but well maintained. LA MER is directly on the Ocean, with full amenities, with a full service restaurant in front of the pool and delivery to the unit; hair salon, beach and pool service, newly renovated Gym, valet parking, tennis courts, volley ball and basket courts, and adjacent a city park for children. Its vacant. Use showing assistance or call the listing agent.