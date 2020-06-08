All apartments in Hallandale Beach
1891 S Ocean Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

1891 S Ocean Dr

1891 South Ocean Drive · (786) 201-5248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1891 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Are you dreaming of a beach getaway in South Florida with your loved ones? Consider this gorgeous corner unit with pool and sparkling partial water views from your terrace. Walk across Ocean Drive to beach. Inside you'll find Cindy Crawford Living and Dining space next to a fully equipped, white, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops. WiFi and cable on a 50” flat screen TV are provided during your stay. There are two separate private bedrooms with designer linen offering a queen and 2 full size beds for 3-5 ppl. Grill, beach chairs & umbrella provided. Laundry on-site. Walk to South City Beach Park. Close to restaurants and shopping galore. A Community Bus Service, City Marina, Tennis Complex are all offered by the City. Contact list agent to book your beach getaway today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1891 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1891 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1891 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1891 S Ocean Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1891 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1891 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1891 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1891 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1891 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 1891 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1891 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1891 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1891 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1891 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1891 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1891 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1891 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1891 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1891 S Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1891 S Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
