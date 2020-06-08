1891 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Are you dreaming of a beach getaway in South Florida with your loved ones? Consider this gorgeous corner unit with pool and sparkling partial water views from your terrace. Walk across Ocean Drive to beach. Inside you'll find Cindy Crawford Living and Dining space next to a fully equipped, white, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops. WiFi and cable on a 50” flat screen TV are provided during your stay. There are two separate private bedrooms with designer linen offering a queen and 2 full size beds for 3-5 ppl. Grill, beach chairs & umbrella provided. Laundry on-site. Walk to South City Beach Park. Close to restaurants and shopping galore. A Community Bus Service, City Marina, Tennis Complex are all offered by the City. Contact list agent to book your beach getaway today.