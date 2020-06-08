All apartments in Hallandale Beach
1889 S Ocean Dr

1889 South Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1889 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Amenities

pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
One of the best locations in the area close to shopping ,restaurants and of course this unit is across the street from the beach. Very quiet area. Unit is available immediately and very easy to show . Call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1889 S Ocean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Is 1889 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1889 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1889 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 1889 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1889 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1889 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 S Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 S Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
