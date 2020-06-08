1889 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Oceanside
Amenities
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
One of the best locations in the area close to shopping ,restaurants and of course this unit is across the street from the beach. Very quiet area. Unit is available immediately and very easy to show . Call listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1889 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1889 S Ocean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Is 1889 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1889 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.