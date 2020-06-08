All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Find more places like 1865 S Ocean Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
1865 S Ocean Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

1865 S Ocean Dr

1865 South Ocean Drive · (954) 691-1545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hallandale Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-C · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen, wet bar, laundry room with wash tub, walk in closets and over 600 square feet of private patio. Mix of impact glass and shutters. Lobby attendant and 2 garage parking spaces. Pool, spa, tennis and handball on the intracoastal, exercise room, card room, kitchen facilities and more. Fabulous building, Great Location, wonderful place to live. All ages welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1865 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1865 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1865 S Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1865 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1865 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1865 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1865 S Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 1865 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 S Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1865 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1865 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1865 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 S Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 S Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1865 S Ocean Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art Square
401 Federal Hwy
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Pet Friendly Places
Hallandale Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity