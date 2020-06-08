1865 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub lobby tennis court

Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen, wet bar, laundry room with wash tub, walk in closets and over 600 square feet of private patio. Mix of impact glass and shutters. Lobby attendant and 2 garage parking spaces. Pool, spa, tennis and handball on the intracoastal, exercise room, card room, kitchen facilities and more. Fabulous building, Great Location, wonderful place to live. All ages welcome