Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:14 PM

1850 S Ocean Dr

1850 South Ocean Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4309 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
sauna
OCEAN FRONT BUILDING - What a perfect location to call home for a while. Beach Club Condo is the place to live in luxury & Style. Furnished 1 bedroom with a DEN and 1 bath that sleeps plenty! Furnished and ready to enjoy. Exclusive views from the Upper Penthouse in the 43rd floor with the most fantastic Intracoastal and Panoramic City Views you will enjoy day in and day out. Marble floors, new laminate in the rooms and modern kitchen. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Amenities include: 50,000Sf Club Space, full service restaurant & Room Service, Juice Bar, Fitness Free Weight, Theater, Aerobic Studio, Jacuzzi, Treatment Rooms, Cold Plunge, Steam Rooms, Redwood Saunas, Relaxation Areas, Sun Decks, Beach Access and more. 1 year lease or 6 months lease. Breathtaking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1850 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1850 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1850 S Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1850 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1850 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1850 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 1850 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1850 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 S Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1850 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1850 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1850 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 S Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 S Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
