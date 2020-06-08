1850 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

OCEAN FRONT BUILDING - What a perfect location to call home for a while. Beach Club Condo is the place to live in luxury & Style. Furnished 1 bedroom with a DEN and 1 bath that sleeps plenty! Furnished and ready to enjoy. Exclusive views from the Upper Penthouse in the 43rd floor with the most fantastic Intracoastal and Panoramic City Views you will enjoy day in and day out. Marble floors, new laminate in the rooms and modern kitchen. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Amenities include: 50,000Sf Club Space, full service restaurant & Room Service, Juice Bar, Fitness Free Weight, Theater, Aerobic Studio, Jacuzzi, Treatment Rooms, Cold Plunge, Steam Rooms, Redwood Saunas, Relaxation Areas, Sun Decks, Beach Access and more. 1 year lease or 6 months lease. Breathtaking!