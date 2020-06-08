1849 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table sauna

Remodeled, immaculate, large penthouse 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the Intracoastal side of Ocean Dr across from the ocean and the park. Large procelain tile floors in living areas and new laminate floors in both bedrooms. Close to elevators and laundry facilities. Panoramic north & ocean view. Spacious Covered parking space #HH. Updated building. Secured gated community. Amenities include 24 hr patrol, security guard, heated pool on the intracoastal, exercise equipment in the clubhouse, sauna and billiards. Located close to shopping, restaurants, Gulfstream Village. ** You will not fnd a better location, a larger unit or a more immaculate unit for this price