1833 S Ocean Dr

Amenities
Gorgeous Penthouse 2/2 1,560 sqft!!!across the street from the beach! Beautiful City and Ocean view!!! Gorgeous open floor plan, brand new kitchen,ss appliances, impact windows, remodeled bathrooms, Beautiful furniture. Well-managed and maintained building offers lots of amenities, including secured building entrance, 24-hour patrol, heated pool facing the Intracoastal, sauna, gym, billiards. Conveniently located close to shops, fine dining, airports, and Gulfstream Village and Casino. A must see!!!