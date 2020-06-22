Amenities

1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful unit with an enclosed den Model G with gorgeous east exposure. Ocean and city views, you will enjoy 5 star resorts like amenities such as full time concierge. 24/7 valet, 3 heated pool side bar. You will also enjoy your unit with European style kitchen cabinets gorgeous granite counter tops, kitchen Aid appliances and remarkable ocean and city views. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599630 ]