Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1830 South Ocean Drive

1830 South Ocean Drive · (786) 266-5766
Location

1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
concierge
valet service
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
pool
valet service
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful unit with an enclosed den Model G with gorgeous east exposure. Ocean and city views, you will enjoy 5 star resorts like amenities such as full time concierge. 24/7 valet, 3 heated pool side bar. You will also enjoy your unit with European style kitchen cabinets gorgeous granite counter tops, kitchen Aid appliances and remarkable ocean and city views. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599630 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
1830 South Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1830 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1830 South Ocean Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 South Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 South Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1830 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 1830 South Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1830 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 South Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1830 South Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 1830 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 South Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 South Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
