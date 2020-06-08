All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:18 PM

1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard · (305) 609-6045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Gateway East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2204W · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach . This condo has great views of the golf course, pool, city scape and waterviews you could enjoy from the spacious balcony that is accessible from both rooms. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a washer & dryer inside the unit. Minutes from the Beach, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream and steps away from Publix, Winn Dixie, Panera, Starbucks and so much more!!. This building has all the amenities you could ask for including 24 hour security/front desk, valet parking, pool, sauna, steam room, tennis courts, party room, business center, billiard room and more. This is definitely an affordable and convenient condo lifestyle worth living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have any available units?
1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have?
Some of 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 E Hallandale Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
