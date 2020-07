Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS LOVELY 1/1 CORNER CONDO IS LOCATED GROUND FLOOR IN ONE OF THE BEST BUILDINGS IN THE AREA. JUST 8- 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM HORSE RACING TRACK, CASINOS, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, AND DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS. CENTRAL A/C UNIT. WASHER & DRYER IN THE BUILDING, JUST STEPS FROM THE UNIT. APPLICATION FEE AND ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED. ALL AGES ARE WELCOME. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED IN GOOD CONDITION!!!