137 Golden Isles Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning elevator microwave

This immaculate corner unit boasts multiple views of Golden Isle Bay, the ocean, and the beautiful intracoastal. An excellent location for year round living, or snow birding during the winter months. Property is located near Gulf Stream Park Casino, Aventura Mall and Ft Lauderdale Airport, and is walking distance to Shopping Plazas, and the beach. Spacious bedrooms, w/master having two walk-in closets. Multiple storage closets throughout. Bathrooms both updated, as is the rest of the unit. Please come see for yourselves, you will truly be impressed. Maintenance Includes WiFi, Cable and Hot Water, so no hot water heater needed, ever! A/C replaced 10/2013.