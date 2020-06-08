All apartments in Hallandale Beach
137 Golden Isles Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:56 PM

137 Golden Isles Drive

137 Golden Isles Drive · (561) 404-7263
Location

137 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Golden Isles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1414 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

This immaculate corner unit boasts multiple views of Golden Isle Bay, the ocean, and the beautiful intracoastal. An excellent location for year round living, or snow birding during the winter months. Property is located near Gulf Stream Park Casino, Aventura Mall and Ft Lauderdale Airport, and is walking distance to Shopping Plazas, and the beach. Spacious bedrooms, w/master having two walk-in closets. Multiple storage closets throughout. Bathrooms both updated, as is the rest of the unit. Please come see for yourselves, you will truly be impressed. Maintenance Includes WiFi, Cable and Hot Water, so no hot water heater needed, ever! A/C replaced 10/2013.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Golden Isles Drive have any available units?
137 Golden Isles Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Golden Isles Drive have?
Some of 137 Golden Isles Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Golden Isles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
137 Golden Isles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Golden Isles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 137 Golden Isles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 137 Golden Isles Drive offer parking?
No, 137 Golden Isles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 137 Golden Isles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Golden Isles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Golden Isles Drive have a pool?
No, 137 Golden Isles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 137 Golden Isles Drive have accessible units?
No, 137 Golden Isles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Golden Isles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Golden Isles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Golden Isles Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Golden Isles Drive has units with air conditioning.
