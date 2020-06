Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool shuffle board microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool shuffle board

Wow, a fantastic 2Bed/2Bath condo in the heart of Hallandale with tropical views, unit features parquet floors, fresh paint, community pool and shuffle board. Located just blocks away from Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. Rent includes cable and water. No pets. All ages are welcome. Very easy to show.