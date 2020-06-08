1000 Parkview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

* A Must See To Appreciate * Waterfront Penthouse Apartment * Floor To Ceiling Windows * Large Sliding Glass Door * Open Balcony * Fantastic East Views Of The Ocean, Intracoastal, Trump, & Diplomat * Enjoy Watching The Endless Parade Of Yachts Pass By * Features Tile Floors Throughout * New Kitchen Cabinets * Granite Counter Tops * Complex Is Conveniently Located Very Close To * Hollywood & * Hallandale White Sandy Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Casinos, & Airports * Please View All The Pictures. *Required With Contract To Lease *Proof of 650+ Credit Score *Tenant Application *Picture Id *Renters Insurance Will Be Required *1st & 2 Mo's security *Included In Rent Comcast>WiFi & Router & HD Cable TV Box & TV Basic Cable *Optional renewable lease for multiple years ~> YES...!