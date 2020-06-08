All apartments in Hallandale Beach
1000 Parkview Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

1000 Parkview Dr

1000 Parkview Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Three Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
* A Must See To Appreciate * Waterfront Penthouse Apartment * Floor To Ceiling Windows * Large Sliding Glass Door * Open Balcony * Fantastic East Views Of The Ocean, Intracoastal, Trump, & Diplomat * Enjoy Watching The Endless Parade Of Yachts Pass By * Features Tile Floors Throughout * New Kitchen Cabinets * Granite Counter Tops * Complex Is Conveniently Located Very Close To * Hollywood & * Hallandale White Sandy Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Casinos, & Airports * Please View All The Pictures. *Required With Contract To Lease *Proof of 650+ Credit Score *Tenant Application *Picture Id *Renters Insurance Will Be Required *1st & 2 Mo's security *Included In Rent Comcast>WiFi & Router & HD Cable TV Box & TV Basic Cable *Optional renewable lease for multiple years ~> YES...!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Parkview Dr have any available units?
1000 Parkview Dr has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Parkview Dr have?
Some of 1000 Parkview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Parkview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Parkview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Parkview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Parkview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1000 Parkview Dr offer parking?
No, 1000 Parkview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Parkview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Parkview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Parkview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Parkview Dr has a pool.
Does 1000 Parkview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 Parkview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Parkview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Parkview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Parkview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Parkview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
