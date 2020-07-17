All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 2207 SW 39th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
2207 SW 39th Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2207 SW 39th Drive

2207 Southwest 39th Drive · (352) 331-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2207 Southwest 39th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 SW 39th Drive · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 1.5 bath , privacy balcony - Available now in Mill Run, corner unit, tile floors throughout first story and bathrooms, laminate wood throughout second story. Updated kitchen appliances, plumbing fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom cabinets,, tile walls in shower, 6 panel door in bedrooms and closets, fenced in back patio with storage closet, full size washer and dryer and balcony with view of the pond and the new Integra Twenty Four apartment complex. Mill Run is located in SW 20th ave connecting you to Buttler Plaza, University of Florida and the Oaks Mall. Sorry no pets. Renter's insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 SW 39th Drive have any available units?
2207 SW 39th Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 SW 39th Drive have?
Some of 2207 SW 39th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 SW 39th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 SW 39th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 SW 39th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2207 SW 39th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2207 SW 39th Drive offer parking?
No, 2207 SW 39th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2207 SW 39th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 SW 39th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 SW 39th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2207 SW 39th Drive has a pool.
Does 2207 SW 39th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 SW 39th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 SW 39th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 SW 39th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2207 SW 39th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL
Citrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity