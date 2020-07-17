2207 SW 39th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2 bedroom 1.5 bath , privacy balcony - Available now in Mill Run, corner unit, tile floors throughout first story and bathrooms, laminate wood throughout second story. Updated kitchen appliances, plumbing fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom cabinets,, tile walls in shower, 6 panel door in bedrooms and closets, fenced in back patio with storage closet, full size washer and dryer and balcony with view of the pond and the new Integra Twenty Four apartment complex. Mill Run is located in SW 20th ave connecting you to Buttler Plaza, University of Florida and the Oaks Mall. Sorry no pets. Renter's insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881437)