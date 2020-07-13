All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

65 Timberland CIR S

65 Timberland Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Carillon Woods

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WOW!! This rare family home in this highly sought after location in Fort Myers won't be available for long. A Custom built home equipped with a pool in the prized community of Carillon Woods. With over 3600 square feet, there is plenty of room to entertain guests or raise a family. The home is a split floor plan including 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an in-law room, two living rooms and a two car garage. Beautiful wood flooring, contemporary light fixtures, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances in an open concept kitchen, volume & vaulted ceilings, and large slider panels. that give the main area of the home a wonderful view of the pool. Carillon Woods is a small gated neighborhood that offers: tennis, playground & picnic area. This is a must see, elegant home. WALKING DISTANCE to BISHOP VEROT. Utilities include: Lawn Care, Trash and Pool Maintenance For Application please make sure you can provide: Min. 625 Credit Score Supply 2 years or residential/rental history Monthly income is 3x the monthly rental amount No previous broken leases/evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Timberland CIR S have any available units?
65 Timberland CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 65 Timberland CIR S have?
Some of 65 Timberland CIR S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Timberland CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
65 Timberland CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Timberland CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 65 Timberland CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 65 Timberland CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 65 Timberland CIR S offers parking.
Does 65 Timberland CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Timberland CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Timberland CIR S have a pool?
Yes, 65 Timberland CIR S has a pool.
Does 65 Timberland CIR S have accessible units?
No, 65 Timberland CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Timberland CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Timberland CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Timberland CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Timberland CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
