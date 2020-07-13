65 Timberland CIR S

Amenities

WOW!! This rare family home in this highly sought after location in Fort Myers won't be available for long. A Custom built home equipped with a pool in the prized community of Carillon Woods. With over 3600 square feet, there is plenty of room to entertain guests or raise a family. The home is a split floor plan including 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an in-law room, two living rooms and a two car garage. Beautiful wood flooring, contemporary light fixtures, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances in an open concept kitchen, volume & vaulted ceilings, and large slider panels. that give the main area of the home a wonderful view of the pool. Carillon Woods is a small gated neighborhood that offers: tennis, playground & picnic area. This is a must see, elegant home. WALKING DISTANCE to BISHOP VEROT. Utilities include: Lawn Care, Trash and Pool Maintenance For Application please make sure you can provide: Min. 625 Credit Score Supply 2 years or residential/rental history Monthly income is 3x the monthly rental amount No previous broken leases/evictions.