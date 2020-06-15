All apartments in Fort Myers
11652 Meadowrun CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

11652 Meadowrun CIR

11652 Meadowrun Circle · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11652 Meadowrun Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Available in Season April 2020 for $4,200/month. Please contact our office for specific off-season availability. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this newly built and nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home. Imagine dining al-fresco in the screened lanai or entertaining family and friends in style. The home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, dining room, large tile floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. The master features a walk-in shower with dual vanities and plenty of closet space. All this in the great community of Marina Bay that offers a fully-equipped fitness center/aerobics studio, indoor sports court, social hall, game & card room & outdoor amenities, a resort-style pool, lap pool, tennis, pickle-ball, & party pavilion. Minutes from restaurants, world class shopping & beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Close to great attractions like the Red Sox spring training. Great schools, gorgeous parks, medical facilities and everyday conveniences such as banks, salons, and grocery stores also surround Marina Bay. 3 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have any available units?
11652 Meadowrun CIR has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have?
Some of 11652 Meadowrun CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11652 Meadowrun CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11652 Meadowrun CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11652 Meadowrun CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11652 Meadowrun CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR offer parking?
No, 11652 Meadowrun CIR does not offer parking.
Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11652 Meadowrun CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11652 Meadowrun CIR has a pool.
Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have accessible units?
No, 11652 Meadowrun CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11652 Meadowrun CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11652 Meadowrun CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11652 Meadowrun CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
