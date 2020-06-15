11652 Meadowrun CIR

Amenities

Available in Season April 2020 for $4,200/month. Please contact our office for specific off-season availability. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this newly built and nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home. Imagine dining al-fresco in the screened lanai or entertaining family and friends in style. The home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, dining room, large tile floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. The master features a walk-in shower with dual vanities and plenty of closet space. All this in the great community of Marina Bay that offers a fully-equipped fitness center/aerobics studio, indoor sports court, social hall, game & card room & outdoor amenities, a resort-style pool, lap pool, tennis, pickle-ball, & party pavilion. Minutes from restaurants, world class shopping & beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Close to great attractions like the Red Sox spring training. Great schools, gorgeous parks, medical facilities and everyday conveniences such as banks, salons, and grocery stores also surround Marina Bay. 3 month minimum.