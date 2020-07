Parking Details: Surface lot: paid. Each lease holder is allowed to park one non-commercial car or truck in the open parking lot. Attached and detached garages are available for additional rent of $125 - $160. Please call our leasing office for additional information. Other. Each lease holder is allowed to park one non-commercial car or truck in the open parking lot. Attached and detached garages are available for additional rent of $125 - $160. Please call our leasing office for additional information. Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.