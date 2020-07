Elan 16 Forty

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed coffee bar internet cafe elevator shuffle board guest parking sauna yoga

Modern finishes and desired features make our Fort Lauderdale apartments ideal for all lifestyles. Elegant granite countertops with oversized under-mount sinks complement the stainless-steel appliances and contemporary wood cabinets with pull bars. Enjoy oversized kitchen islands with built-in wood cabinets. Elegant and eco-friendly bamboo flooring throughout your kitchen, living and dining area complete the stylish look of your new apartment home. Sophisticated track and pendant lighting keep the refined aesthetic flowing, while 9-foot and 11-foot ceilings provide the open-concept feeling that is most desired in todays apartment homes in Fort Lauderdale. All of our homes feature dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows in select units and oversized hurricane-impact