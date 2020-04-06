All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
888 Intracoastal Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:36 AM

888 Intracoastal Dr

888 Intracoastal Drive · (954) 736-8416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 Intracoastal Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4G · Avail. now

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
lobby
Stunning Sunrise Tower Condo sitting on the intracoastal waterway! Enjoy water views from your 4th floor balcony in this updated 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom southern facing unit. Featuring an updated kitchen & bathrooms, large walk-in closet, additional storage both inside the unit & down the hall. The community offers a heated pool, private dock, sun deck, and a BBQ area. Hail a ride from the Water Taxi from the community dock or walk down the street to water taxi stop #7. The building has recently been renovated including the lobby & pool deck. The building has secured entry with key fobs and a manned lobby front desk. Walking distance to the beach, mall, shopping, bars, entertainment, & dining. Water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Intracoastal Dr have any available units?
888 Intracoastal Dr has a unit available for $1,873 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Intracoastal Dr have?
Some of 888 Intracoastal Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Intracoastal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
888 Intracoastal Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Intracoastal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 888 Intracoastal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 888 Intracoastal Dr offer parking?
No, 888 Intracoastal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 888 Intracoastal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Intracoastal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Intracoastal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 888 Intracoastal Dr has a pool.
Does 888 Intracoastal Dr have accessible units?
No, 888 Intracoastal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Intracoastal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Intracoastal Dr has units with dishwashers.
