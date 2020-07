Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WATERFRONT CONDO IN THE HEART OF WILTON MANORS! PRIVATE PATIO WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE MIDDLE RIVER. NEW KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. UPDATED BATHROOM. SPANISH TILE THROUGHOUT. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. COMMON LAUNDRY IS VERY CLOSE TO APT. WATERFRONT COMMUNITY POOL. PARKING RIGHT IN FRONT OF UNIT. **LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET UP TO 20 LBS. **NON SMOKING TENANT PLEASE.