77 South Birch Road Apt #9b, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $4000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10590107 C/O: REAL ESTATE SALES FORCE Beautiful, perfectly located and move in ready condo in Ft Lauderdale Beach. Modern and completely customized interior with granite tops, wood and travertine marble floors, updated kitchen with top of the line appliances and much more! New AC unit. Two balconies with both intracoastal and ocean views. Resort style ammenities including fitness center, bbq grills, pool, entertainment room with fully integrated kitchen and more. Inexpensive dock slips upon availability. Enjoy this luxurious beach life style in the most exclusive location in ft. Lauderdale!!! walking distance to the beach, restaurants, bars and more... .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3581056 ]