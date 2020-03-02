All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
77 South Birch Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

77 South Birch Road

77 South Birch Road · No Longer Available
Location

77 South Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Central Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
77 South Birch Road Apt #9b, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $4000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10590107 C/O: REAL ESTATE SALES FORCE Beautiful, perfectly located and move in ready condo in Ft Lauderdale Beach. Modern and completely customized interior with granite tops, wood and travertine marble floors, updated kitchen with top of the line appliances and much more! New AC unit. Two balconies with both intracoastal and ocean views. Resort style ammenities including fitness center, bbq grills, pool, entertainment room with fully integrated kitchen and more. Inexpensive dock slips upon availability. Enjoy this luxurious beach life style in the most exclusive location in ft. Lauderdale!!! walking distance to the beach, restaurants, bars and more... .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3581056 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 South Birch Road have any available units?
77 South Birch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 South Birch Road have?
Some of 77 South Birch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 South Birch Road currently offering any rent specials?
77 South Birch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 South Birch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 South Birch Road is pet friendly.
Does 77 South Birch Road offer parking?
No, 77 South Birch Road does not offer parking.
Does 77 South Birch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 South Birch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 South Birch Road have a pool?
Yes, 77 South Birch Road has a pool.
Does 77 South Birch Road have accessible units?
No, 77 South Birch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 77 South Birch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 South Birch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
