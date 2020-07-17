729 W LAS OLAS - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super spacious living room, kitchen dining area. 10 feet ceiling. Inverter (high efficiency) Mini split air conditioning. Impact windows and doors. Full kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Heavy glass doors in Bathroom.



COVID19 Discount available.

FANTASTIC LOCATION. located closed to the New River and the Arts & Entertainment district. Walk to transportation, restaurants and shops from your front door.

Sailboat Bend is becoming the new hotspot for those who want walking distance to downtown with a lovely serene suburban setting.

A completely renovated and restored buildings. The buildings are remodeled from top to bottom include new roof, hurricane proof windows and doors, new granite porcelain tile thru out, luxurious doors and bathrooms. Nice size designer kitchen and many more features.