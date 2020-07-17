All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

729 W LAS OLAS - 2

729 West Las Olas Boulevard · (786) 325-4566
Location

729 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super spacious living room, kitchen dining area. 10 feet ceiling. Inverter (high efficiency) Mini split air conditioning. Impact windows and doors. Full kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Heavy glass doors in Bathroom.

COVID19 Discount available.
FANTASTIC LOCATION. located closed to the New River and the Arts & Entertainment district. Walk to transportation, restaurants and shops from your front door.
Sailboat Bend is becoming the new hotspot for those who want walking distance to downtown with a lovely serene suburban setting.
A completely renovated and restored buildings. The buildings are remodeled from top to bottom include new roof, hurricane proof windows and doors, new granite porcelain tile thru out, luxurious doors and bathrooms. Nice size designer kitchen and many more features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

