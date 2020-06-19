All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
724 NE 15th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

724 NE 15th Ave

724 Northeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

724 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern architecture meets functionality at Urban Villas. Brand new & beautifully appointed, these 4 bedroom townhomes are flooded with light! Seamless floorplan with sliding closet doors. Luxury finishes include Italkraft Designer kitchens & baths with glass shower enclosure. Private garage. Master & living area offer floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open up to beautiful outdoor spaces-- wooden deck with dark-wood gazebo & wrap around balcony. Another gem by world-renowned RAD Architects. Front unit with easy access to NE 15th Ave. Minutes to Las Olas, Galleria Mall, beaches, airport & all downtown Fort Lauderdale has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 NE 15th Ave have any available units?
724 NE 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 NE 15th Ave have?
Some of 724 NE 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 NE 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
724 NE 15th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 NE 15th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 724 NE 15th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 724 NE 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 724 NE 15th Ave does offer parking.
Does 724 NE 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 NE 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 NE 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 724 NE 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 724 NE 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 724 NE 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 724 NE 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 NE 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
