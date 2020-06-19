724 NE 15th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Modern architecture meets functionality at Urban Villas. Brand new & beautifully appointed, these 4 bedroom townhomes are flooded with light! Seamless floorplan with sliding closet doors. Luxury finishes include Italkraft Designer kitchens & baths with glass shower enclosure. Private garage. Master & living area offer floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open up to beautiful outdoor spaces-- wooden deck with dark-wood gazebo & wrap around balcony. Another gem by world-renowned RAD Architects. Front unit with easy access to NE 15th Ave. Minutes to Las Olas, Galleria Mall, beaches, airport & all downtown Fort Lauderdale has to offer!