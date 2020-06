715 BAYSHORE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access sauna

VERY SPACIOUS BRIGHT FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS IN THIS ULTRA SOPHISTICATED "BOUTIQUE STYLE" BUILDING. CITY AND (SLIGHT) INTRACOASTAL VIEWS. NINE FOOT CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOWS AND IMPACT DOORS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PASS THROUGH, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, DUAL OVENS. BALCONY IS 53' X 9' WITH PERGOLA. CABLE AND WI-FI INCLUDED. 24 HOUE DOOR PERSON TO GREET YOUR GUESTS, STATE OF THE ART GYM, SAUNA AND HEATED POOL ADJACENT TO INTRACOASTAL. 2 PARKING SPACE IN GARAGE. MOMENTS FROM FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH< RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & NIGHTLIFE. NO PETS! >>>SPECIAL NOTE: LA RIVE REQUIRES REALTORS AND THEIR CUSTOMERS TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERINGS WHILE IN THIS BUILDING<<<<