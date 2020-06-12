640 NE 16th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Short term leases only. Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished.This property has a relaxing, fenced, outdoor space in the back and a cozy front porch area to sip your coffee in the morning. A private, full size washer and dryer in unit. Home has central A/C with Nest thermostats. Small Pet ok with deposit. Internet included. Owner/Realtor, self managed, well kept and maintained. Property is 3 miles to the beach, 2 miles from downtown and 1 mile from Wilton drive. Utilities to stay in owner name.