All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 640 NE 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
640 NE 16th St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:18 AM

640 NE 16th St

640 Northeast 16th Street · (954) 610-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

640 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Middle River Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Short term leases only. Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished.This property has a relaxing, fenced, outdoor space in the back and a cozy front porch area to sip your coffee in the morning. A private, full size washer and dryer in unit. Home has central A/C with Nest thermostats. Small Pet ok with deposit. Internet included. Owner/Realtor, self managed, well kept and maintained. Property is 3 miles to the beach, 2 miles from downtown and 1 mile from Wilton drive. Utilities to stay in owner name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 NE 16th St have any available units?
640 NE 16th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 NE 16th St have?
Some of 640 NE 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 NE 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
640 NE 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 NE 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 NE 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 640 NE 16th St offer parking?
No, 640 NE 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 640 NE 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 NE 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 NE 16th St have a pool?
No, 640 NE 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 640 NE 16th St have accessible units?
No, 640 NE 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 640 NE 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 NE 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 640 NE 16th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity