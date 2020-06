Amenities

Now available for Seasonal Lease! Perfectly located on the CORNER LOT of the prestigious GATED Riviera Isles surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. Completely furnished and ready to move in. Just bring your luggage and start enjoying South Florida luxury living. PERFECT for "WORK FROM HOME" SITUATION with FAST WIFI and great for families with kids! Full of natural lights covered 2 car garage and a drive way. Villa is spacious with open kitchen and family room with focal point fireplace, fenced yard, covered patio with BBQ, private and HEATED SWIMMING POOL. Can be rented monthly up to 6 months. Property is also for sale. Call listing agent to find out special lease price for the month of April 2020.