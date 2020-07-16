All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
4250 Galt Ocean Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

4250 Galt Ocean Drive

4250 Galt Ocean Drive · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4250 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
4250 Galt Ocean Drive Apt #10A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 610216J27 Beautiful,elegant, modern, spacious, luxurious fully furnished, equiped & decorated one bedroom / one bath condo; BBQ, Pool, Club House, Gym, Library, ALL BILLS INCLUDED YEARLY RENTAL. Wright on the beach, walking distance to: Aruba Restaurant,Commercial, North Beach Restaurants & Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, boutiques, bakeries, 25 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport. ONLY YEARLY RENTAL, NO FOR SELL. We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602697 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive have any available units?
4250 Galt Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive have?
Some of 4250 Galt Ocean Drive's amenities include all utils included, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Galt Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Galt Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Galt Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Galt Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 4250 Galt Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Galt Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4250 Galt Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 4250 Galt Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Galt Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Galt Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

