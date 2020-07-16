Amenities

4250 Galt Ocean Drive Apt #10A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 610216J27 Beautiful,elegant, modern, spacious, luxurious fully furnished, equiped & decorated one bedroom / one bath condo; BBQ, Pool, Club House, Gym, Library, ALL BILLS INCLUDED YEARLY RENTAL. Wright on the beach, walking distance to: Aruba Restaurant,Commercial, North Beach Restaurants & Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, boutiques, bakeries, 25 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport. ONLY YEARLY RENTAL, NO FOR SELL. We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602697 ]