All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 420 SW 3rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
420 SW 3rd Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

420 SW 3rd Ave

420 Southwest 3rd Avenue · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Tarpon River
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Tarpon River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2737 · Avail. now

$2,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
valet service
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
valet service
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Waterfront Living! - Property Id: 298503

2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Waterfront Living!

Situated on the New River with the attractions of Downtown FTL and Las Olas only moments away, you'll be at the center of it all !
Rent: $2,737
Square Feet: 1,090
Deposit: $99
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: Valet Parking - $150
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Nry

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298503
Property Id 298503

(RLNE5850011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 SW 3rd Ave have any available units?
420 SW 3rd Ave has a unit available for $2,737 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 420 SW 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 SW 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 SW 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 SW 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 420 SW 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 420 SW 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 420 SW 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 SW 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 SW 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 420 SW 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 SW 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 SW 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 SW 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 SW 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 SW 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 420 SW 3rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity