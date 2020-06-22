420 SW 3rd Ave

Amenities
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Waterfront Living! - Property Id: 298503
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - Waterfront Living!
Situated on the New River with the attractions of Downtown FTL and Las Olas only moments away, you'll be at the center of it all !
Rent: $2,737
Square Feet: 1,090
Deposit: $99
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: Valet Parking - $150
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Nry
TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!
- No Realtor Inquiries -
Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298503
Property Id 298503
(RLNE5850011)