3750 Galt Ocean Dr

NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1/1.5 FURNISHED 18TH FLOOR. GREAT OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS. INSIDE PARKING SPACE. DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH, CABANAS, OCEAN SIDE HEATED POOL, BBQ AREA, GAME ROOM, FITNESS CENTER, 24 HOUR SECURITY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.