Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
3750 Galt Ocean Dr
Last updated May 17 2020 at 3:09 AM

3750 Galt Ocean Dr

3750 Galt Ocean Drive · (954) 630-7020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3750 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1/1.5 FURNISHED 18TH FLOOR. GREAT OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS.
INSIDE PARKING SPACE. DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH, CABANAS, OCEAN SIDE HEATED POOL, BBQ AREA, GAME ROOM, FITNESS CENTER, 24 HOUR SECURITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr have any available units?
3750 Galt Ocean Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3750 Galt Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Galt Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Galt Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Galt Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Galt Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Galt Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 Galt Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3750 Galt Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3750 Galt Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Galt Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 Galt Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
