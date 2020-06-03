3500 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Come home to your beautiful, beachfront, two bedroom, two and a half bath condominium in the premiere,

Galt Mile, Playa del Sol. This condo offers over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a large balcony facing the ocean.

The split design bedrooms both have in suite bathrooms. Playa del Sol is right on the ocean in a wonderful,

walking neighborhood, close to grocery stores, restaurants, water taxi and day-to-day conveniences. In-unit

laundry, assigned underground parking, heated pool and exercise facilities complete this amazing package.