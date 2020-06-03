All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 3410 Galt Ocean Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
3410 Galt Ocean Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

3410 Galt Ocean Dr

3410 Galt Ocean Drive · (954) 290-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3410 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
North East facing Ocean front, access to beach and shops from this condo. This unit is totally turn key, with ocean view from balcony,eat in kitchen and dining area,bright and airy. The formal dining area has been converted to a quaint second bedroom totally private includes small closet, separate door entry with wall/glass insert to ceiling to allow extra light. Washer and dryer in half bath. Master suite has sitting area, laminate flooring,plantation shutters and walk in closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen with all white kitchen. Extra storage unit, garage tandem parking. AC & hot water heater in separate closet outside of unit. Security at front lobby entrance, guest may be announced. Elevator to garage with FOB access to all amenities to many to mention; his and her exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr have any available units?
3410 Galt Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3410 Galt Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Galt Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Galt Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Galt Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Galt Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Galt Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3410 Galt Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3410 Galt Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3410 Galt Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Galt Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Galt Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3410 Galt Ocean Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity