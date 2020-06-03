3410 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage lobby

North East facing Ocean front, access to beach and shops from this condo. This unit is totally turn key, with ocean view from balcony,eat in kitchen and dining area,bright and airy. The formal dining area has been converted to a quaint second bedroom totally private includes small closet, separate door entry with wall/glass insert to ceiling to allow extra light. Washer and dryer in half bath. Master suite has sitting area, laminate flooring,plantation shutters and walk in closet. Granite counter tops in kitchen with all white kitchen. Extra storage unit, garage tandem parking. AC & hot water heater in separate closet outside of unit. Security at front lobby entrance, guest may be announced. Elevator to garage with FOB access to all amenities to many to mention; his and her exercise room.