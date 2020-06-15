All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
333 Sunset Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:03 PM

333 Sunset Dr

333 Sunset Drive · (954) 952-5640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Sunset Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Riviera Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Modern waterfront condo with dockage available for additional fee (up to 50' boat)! spacious 2/2 with views for days! This building pairs old florida charm with modern conveniences. Perfectly located between downtown las olas and the beach; your new home is walking distance to both! Rental payment INCLUDES cable, air-conditioning, heat, hot water, insurance, water, sewer, trash, parking, and 24 hour security. Pets allowed, NO size restrictions! please contact listing agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Sunset Dr have any available units?
333 Sunset Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 333 Sunset Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
333 Sunset Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 333 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 333 Sunset Dr does offer parking.
Does 333 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Sunset Dr have a pool?
Yes, 333 Sunset Dr has a pool.
Does 333 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 333 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
