333 Sunset Dr

Amenities
Modern waterfront condo with dockage available for additional fee (up to 50' boat)! spacious 2/2 with views for days! This building pairs old florida charm with modern conveniences. Perfectly located between downtown las olas and the beach; your new home is walking distance to both! Rental payment INCLUDES cable, air-conditioning, heat, hot water, insurance, water, sewer, trash, parking, and 24 hour security. Pets allowed, NO size restrictions! please contact listing agent for more information.