333 Sunset Dr

pet friendly parking pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Modern waterfront condo with dockage available for additional fee (up to 50' boat)! spacious 2/2 with views for days! This building pairs old florida charm with modern conveniences. Perfectly located between downtown las olas and the beach; your new home is walking distance to both! Rental payment INCLUDES cable, air-conditioning, heat, hot water, insurance, water, sewer, trash, parking, and 24 hour security. Pets allowed, NO size restrictions! please contact listing agent for more information.