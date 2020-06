Amenities

Enjoy a comfortable coastal ambiance from every room in this lovely waterfront condo overlooking a quiet canal. This unit offers a spacious layout with oversized bedrooms each with walk-in closets. The bathrooms have been remodeled with stylish detail. The elegantly updated kitchen features solid surface counter tops. The condo also features a w/d in the unit & garage parking. Great location close to the golden sand beaches, restaurants, shops, nightlife.