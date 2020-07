Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Private home east of a1a and a short walk to the beach. Private garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths + additional den area. Outdoor terrace. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Cute, airy, bright single family home with basketball hoop in yard! This home is also within the highly sought after Bayview school district.