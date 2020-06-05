Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to The Gardens at 51st Court. These 24 apartments at 2190 NE 51st court are located on beautiful, lush grounds with a heated swimming pool and new gas BBQ area. This is a gorgeous 1,100sf 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment which has been remodeled and has a large contemporary kitchen with over 20 drawers/doors providing plenty of room for your culinary needs. Other features include a large bedrooms, walk-in closet, glass shower in master bath, new lighting, and kitchen appliances. The apartments also have a large screen-in private balcony for relaxing, dining and more. Units are bright and airy. The Gardens at 51st Court are located less than 1.5 miles from the ocean.

The unit will be available for lease starting July 15, 2020.