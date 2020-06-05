All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:52 AM

2190 NE 51ST COURT

2190 Northeast 51st Court · (954) 451-9464
Location

2190 Northeast 51st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Knoll Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to The Gardens at 51st Court. These 24 apartments at 2190 NE 51st court are located on beautiful, lush grounds with a heated swimming pool and new gas BBQ area. This is a gorgeous 1,100sf 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment which has been remodeled and has a large contemporary kitchen with over 20 drawers/doors providing plenty of room for your culinary needs. Other features include a large bedrooms, walk-in closet, glass shower in master bath, new lighting, and kitchen appliances. The apartments also have a large screen-in private balcony for relaxing, dining and more. Units are bright and airy. The Gardens at 51st Court are located less than 1.5 miles from the ocean.
The unit will be available for lease starting July 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 NE 51ST COURT have any available units?
2190 NE 51ST COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 NE 51ST COURT have?
Some of 2190 NE 51ST COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 NE 51ST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2190 NE 51ST COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 NE 51ST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2190 NE 51ST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2190 NE 51ST COURT offer parking?
No, 2190 NE 51ST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2190 NE 51ST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 NE 51ST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 NE 51ST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2190 NE 51ST COURT has a pool.
Does 2190 NE 51ST COURT have accessible units?
No, 2190 NE 51ST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 NE 51ST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 NE 51ST COURT has units with dishwashers.
