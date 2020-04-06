All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:21 PM

2110 N Ocean Blvd

2110 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 854-0851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
valet service
Luxury light and airy condo, nicely decorated in modern style. Unit features stunning light fixture throughout, white quartz kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 marble baths with Saturnia marble floors throughout the living areas and wood in the bedrooms. the 3rd bedroom is presently furnished ,but easily be converted to a Den or office. Located at the Palms, a pampered life style awaits you with 5 star amenities, 24 Hr valet parking , security, chair & towel service at the beach , 2 story gym, tennis, Raquet ball & squash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2110 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2110 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2110 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2110 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2110 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2110 N Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2110 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2110 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2110 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2110 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 N Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
