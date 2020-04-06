2110 N Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill new construction tennis court valet service

Luxury light and airy condo, nicely decorated in modern style. Unit features stunning light fixture throughout, white quartz kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 marble baths with Saturnia marble floors throughout the living areas and wood in the bedrooms. the 3rd bedroom is presently furnished ,but easily be converted to a Den or office. Located at the Palms, a pampered life style awaits you with 5 star amenities, 24 Hr valet parking , security, chair & towel service at the beach , 2 story gym, tennis, Raquet ball & squash