Amenities

garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

It's located in one of the best streets in Imperial Point, a great community. The house has been completely remodeled with very beautiful materials for special tenant. The three spacious bedrooms are full with light and very large closets, All of them are facing the pool and the backyard. Two car garage and a large driveway will allow parking for 4 cars