Fort Lauderdale, FL
1775 N. Andrews Square #110
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1775 N. Andrews Square #110

1775 North Andrews Avenue · (561) 227-1552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1775 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Look no further for an apartment that is gorgeous, updated appliances with a tasteful movie lover theme. From the vintage posters of classic movies, to full painted arts of beloved classics. California closet, amazing stone showers. Both toilets are world class toilets with built in bidet with dryer and different features for ultimate comfort. Kitchen fitted with a 2 drawer oven, and a freezer drawer styled refrigerator, dish washer. Plenty of storage for all your needs, and appliances for your use that is pleasing to the eye. Second bedroom has built in study area with shelves and desk with over head lighting. Any artist, movie, or genre lover will see this little gem is the place to call home.

Application Fee: 75
No Pets
Min Days for Lease: 365
Damage Deposit: 3,100
Furn Annual Rent: 1,550

Move-in Requirements: 2 security Dep., 1st Month rent, Management Co. will run background check $75
Assigned Parking; Central A/C; Laundry Facilities
Restrict: Commercial Vehicles Prohibited; Restrictions; Tenant Approval; No Truck/RV; No Smoking
Waterfront: Interior Canal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 have any available units?
1775 N. Andrews Square #110 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 have?
Some of 1775 N. Andrews Square #110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 currently offering any rent specials?
1775 N. Andrews Square #110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 pet-friendly?
No, 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 offer parking?
Yes, 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 does offer parking.
Does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 have a pool?
Yes, 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 has a pool.
Does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 have accessible units?
No, 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 N. Andrews Square #110 has units with dishwashers.
