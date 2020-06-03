1775 N. Andrews Square #110

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Look no further for an apartment that is gorgeous, updated appliances with a tasteful movie lover theme. From the vintage posters of classic movies, to full painted arts of beloved classics. California closet, amazing stone showers. Both toilets are world class toilets with built in bidet with dryer and different features for ultimate comfort. Kitchen fitted with a 2 drawer oven, and a freezer drawer styled refrigerator, dish washer. Plenty of storage for all your needs, and appliances for your use that is pleasing to the eye. Second bedroom has built in study area with shelves and desk with over head lighting. Any artist, movie, or genre lover will see this little gem is the place to call home.



Application Fee: 75

No Pets

Min Days for Lease: 365

Damage Deposit: 3,100

Furn Annual Rent: 1,550



Move-in Requirements: 2 security Dep., 1st Month rent, Management Co. will run background check $75

Assigned Parking; Central A/C; Laundry Facilities

Restrict: Commercial Vehicles Prohibited; Restrictions; Tenant Approval; No Truck/RV; No Smoking

Waterfront: Interior Canal