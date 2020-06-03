1775 N. Andrews Square #110

Amenities
Look no further for an apartment that is gorgeous, updated appliances with a tasteful movie lover theme. From the vintage posters of classic movies, to full painted arts of beloved classics. California closet, amazing stone showers. Both toilets are world class toilets with built in bidet with dryer and different features for ultimate comfort. Kitchen fitted with a 2 drawer oven, and a freezer drawer styled refrigerator, dish washer. Plenty of storage for all your needs, and appliances for your use that is pleasing to the eye. Second bedroom has built in study area with shelves and desk with over head lighting. Any artist, movie, or genre lover will see this little gem is the place to call home.
Application Fee: 75
No Pets
Min Days for Lease: 365
Damage Deposit: 3,100
Furn Annual Rent: 1,550
Move-in Requirements: 2 security Dep., 1st Month rent, Management Co. will run background check $75
Assigned Parking; Central A/C; Laundry Facilities
Restrict: Commercial Vehicles Prohibited; Restrictions; Tenant Approval; No Truck/RV; No Smoking
Waterfront: Interior Canal